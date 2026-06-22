FUNNY GIRLS to Launch East Lynne Theater Co.'s Philadelphia Summer Residency Series

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The reimagined East Lynne Theater Company will debut its Philadelphia Summer Residency Series with renowned Philly actress Jennifer Childs in her one-woman show “Funny Girls,” playing at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME in Cape May from July 24 to Aug. 4.

The Philadelphia Summer Residency Series was devised by East Lynne's Executive Director Mark David Boberick as a way to build an artistic bridge between Philadelphia and Cape May.

“Philadelphia is one of our greatest resources for talent,” said Boberick, “so it only makes sense to utilize those actors, directors and writers for whom theaters are primarily dark in the summer, which, for us, is our busiest and most exciting time of year. This initiative is yet another new chapter for East Lynne and a way to connect two historic cities that share an artistic culture.”

“Funny Girls,” created and performed by Childs, is a celebration of the revolutionary women who transformed American comedy. With sharp wit and remarkable physical precision, Childs brings to life the comedic styles of icons such as Fanny Brice, Mae West, Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and others who helped redefine what women could do on stage and screen.

Childs is also the co-founder and producing artistic director of Philadelphia's 1812 Productions, for which she has created over 25 original works including “To the Moon,” “It's My Party: The Women and Comedy Project,” “The Carols,” and the annual political humor show, “This Is The Week That Is.” Most recently, Childs debuted another one-woman show, “She Gets Around,” this spring at 1812 Productions.

“We are elated to kick off this new summer residency with Jennifer Childs,” said Boberick. “She is one of Philadelphia's most creative and celebrated comedic voices. If our audiences don't already know and love her work, they soon will become huge fans.”

“Funny Girls” will be presented in the Clemans Theater's intimate cabaret setting, with musical direction by Owen Robbins. The show runs 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays; 2 p.m. Sundays from July 24 through Aug. 4. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $25 students and military. The Clemans Theater for the Arts is located at 717 Franklin St. in Cape May. For tickets and information, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

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