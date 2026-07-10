East Lynne Theater Company Hosed Talk Back With John Whittington Franklin

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On July 8, East Lynne Theater Company welcomed one of the nation's leading African American historians, John Whittington Franklin, for a special post-performance talkback following its presentation of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters First 100 Years” at the Clemans Theater for the Arts. The discussion allowed audiences to further explore the historical context and relevance of the acclaimed play through the perspective of one of the nation's leading public historians.

Based on the bestselling memoir by Sarah L. Delany and A. Elizabeth Delany with Amy Hill Hearth, “Having Our Say” chronicles the remarkable lives of the Delany sisters, Sadie and Bessie, who witnessed more than a century of American history while breaking barriers through education, resilience and a commitment to justice.

Franklin has a distinguished career in public history, museum leadership and cultural preservation, having held leadership roles at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where he helped shape exhibitions that illuminate the richness and complexity of the American experience. He is the son of Pulitzer Prize-winning historian John Hope Franklin, author of “From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African Americans,” which is still considered a definitive book on the study of Black History.

During the talkback, Franklin discussed the historical significance of the Delany sisters' lives, the broader context of African American history in the 20th century, and the ways their story continues to inspire conversations about race, education, family, and social progress. Audience members also had the opportunity to ask questions to Franklin following the performance.

Additionally, renowned Cape May artist Sydnei SmithJordan unveiled an original mixed-media work of art during the event. The painting depicts the Delany sisters through layers of portraiture, words, stitched surfaces, linen, and other textures. SmithJordan stated that the Delany sisters, “ … remind us that resilience is not extraordinary because it is loud. It is extraordinary because it endures.” The painting will be on display and for sale at the Clemans Theater through July 19, with proceeds going to East Lynne.

“’Having Our Say’ reminds us that history is lived through personal experiences, such as the Delany sisters," said East Lynne’s Executive Director Mark David Boberick. "Having John W. Franklin speak with our audience, deepened their appreciation of the Delany sisters' remarkable story and the legacy they left for future generations."

The post-show talkback was included with admission to the July 8 performance and was open to all ticket holders.

“Having Our Say” runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through July 19. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $25 students and military. The Clemans Theater for the Arts is located at 717 Franklin St. in Cape May. For tickets and information, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

About East Lynne Theater Company

About East Lynne Theater Company: Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company has been named by “The New York Times” as one of the Top 75 summer theaters in North America and recognized by the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly as “one of the state’s most important cultural treasures.” In 2023, understanding that the American Theater is itself a growing work of art, East Lynne expanded its mission to “present and preserve America’s theatrical heritage” by including plays about America today. As of 2026, East Lynne continues to raise funds for its Capital Campaign to renovate its new home, the Clemans Theater for the Arts at Allen AME. As the company expands into the Clemans Theater, so does its calendar, which now offers year-round entertainment that includes plays and performances from worldwide writers, actors, musicians, and more. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.

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