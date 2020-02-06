FROZEN JR. Will Thaw the Coldest Hearts Beginning in February at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

The Tomato Patch Workshop's production of Disney's "Frozen JR." hits the Kelsey stage at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Feb. 28 through March 1. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Part of the Kelsey Kids Series, this enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical. The show brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. It features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, in addition to five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen JR." explores the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. The musical is loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor. With a cast of beloved characters,"Frozen JR." will surely thaw even the coldest hearts.

Produced by M. Kitty Getlik and directed by Elizabeth Rzasa, the cast includes: Bridget Godfrey of Robbinsville as Anna, Kylie Mulvihill of Freehold as Elsa, Alex de Mets of Newtown, Pa. as Kristoff, Justin Casler of Hamilton as Sven, Jamai Brown of Trenton as Hans, Whitney Daniels of Willingboro as Olaf, Miranda Rose Zimmerman of Hamilton as Young Anna, Dayley Katz of Plainsboro as Middle Anna, Ella Rogers of Hamilton as Young Elsa, Sophia Coppolecchia of Bordentown as Middle Elsa, Giancarlo Crapanzano of Robbinsville as Oaken, Mahmoud Selym of Hopewell as King Agnar, Shannon Shipp of Washington Crossing, Pa. as Queen Iduna, Xavier Knowles of Trenton as Pabbie, Angela P. Tetruashvili of Feasterville, Pa. as Bulda, Peter Piccini of Monroe as Bishop, Benjamin "Ben" Cole of Hamilton as Weselton, Julia Diaz of Princeton Junction as Housekeeper, Noah Coppolecchia of Bordentown as Butler, Avery Dixon of Cranbury as Handmaiden, Ryleigh Balazs of East Brunswick as Cook, and Symeer Winter of Hightstown as Steward.

The Snow Chorus features: Diamond Anderson of Trenton, Sophia Coppolecchia of Bordentown, Isabella Crapanzano of Robbinsville, Myla Delvalle of Trenton, Danielle Frankie of Cranbury, Nayla Hill of Trenton, Shaelyn Nuschke of Levittown, Pa., and Madeline Rogala of Monroe Township.

The Ensemble includes: Uriah Amacker of Trenton, Jayden Anderson of Trenton, Trey Anderson of Trenton, Ryleigh Balazs of East Brunswick, Jessica "Jessie" Bisgaier of Princeton Junction, Monica Bisgaier of Princeton Junction, Benjamin "Ben" Cole of Hamilton, Noah Coppolecchia of Bordentown, Julia Diaz of Princeton Junction, Avery Dixon of Cranbury, Dayley Katz of Plainsboro, Xavier Knowles of Trenton, Annie Lockman of West Windsor, Peter Piccini of Monroe, John Schaub of Hamilton, Mahmoud Selym of Hopewell, Shannon Shipp of Washington Crossing, Pa., Angela Tetrushvilli of Feasterville, Pa., and Symeer Winter of Hightstown.

The Children's Chorus features: Aimee Clark of Lawrenceville, Hope Ghaffoor of Hamilton, Chloe Goehrig of Allentown, Rio Kiernen of Allentown, Ella Rogers of Hamilton, Mina Schneider of Lawrenceville, and Miranda Rose Zimmerman of Hamilton.

Production Team Members include: Music Director, Elizabeth Rzasa; Choreographer, Diane Wargo; Lighting Design, Stephen Seserko; Sound Design, Evan Paine; Set Design, Haley Schmalbach; Costume Design, Kate Pinner; Production Stage Manager, Melissa Gaynor; Deck Stage Manager, Andrew Devlin, and Properties, Amy Bessellieu.

Performance Dates

Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for children, students and senior citizens, and $15 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request.

Tomato Patch Visual and Performing Arts Workshops, held on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College, is one of the longest running and most successful multi-disciplinary summer arts programs in central New Jersey. Since 1973, over 7,300 junior and senior high school students have spent several weeks of their summer exploring the visual arts, dance, theater, and vocal music under the guidance of a highly qualified staff of teaching professional artists.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events for the 2019-2020 season, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the box office for a brochure.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You