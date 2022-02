FREESTYLE 90's All STAR DANCE PARTY Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a spectacular night of Freestyle, it's a 90'S ALL STAR DANCE PARTY with hitmakers Brenda K. Starr, Robin S, Cece Peniston, Black Sheep, George Lamond, Lisette Melendez, Aly-us, Nardo Ranks, Marshall Jefferson, Strafe, And Rochelle Fleming - all are taking to the stage to perform their hits on Saturday, March 19 at 8 PM.



It is time to get out and dance to some of the biggest hit songs of the 90's- Robin S. ("Show Me Love"),Brenda K. Starr ("I Still Believe") CeCe Peniston ("Finally"), and Black Sheep ("Flavor of the Month") and much more.

Tickets to see the 90'S ALL STAR DANCE PARTY on Saturday, March 19th are on sale now at NJPAC.org, 888. G.O. NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.