Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FREESTYLE 90's All STAR DANCE PARTY Comes to NJPAC

pixeltracker

The event is on Saturday, March 19th.

Feb. 2, 2022  
FREESTYLE 90's All STAR DANCE PARTY Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a spectacular night of Freestyle, it's a 90'S ALL STAR DANCE PARTY with hitmakers Brenda K. Starr, Robin S, Cece Peniston, Black Sheep, George Lamond, Lisette Melendez, Aly-us, Nardo Ranks, Marshall Jefferson, Strafe, And Rochelle Fleming - all are taking to the stage to perform their hits on Saturday, March 19 at 8 PM.


It is time to get out and dance to some of the biggest hit songs of the 90's- Robin S. ("Show Me Love"),Brenda K. Starr ("I Still Believe") CeCe Peniston ("Finally"), and Black Sheep ("Flavor of the Month") and much more.

Tickets to see the 90'S ALL STAR DANCE PARTY on Saturday, March 19th are on sale now at NJPAC.org, 888. G.O. NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Come From Away Islander Hoodie
Come From Away Islander Hoodie
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • ATYS Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève in February
  • Soprano Pretty Yende Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève Next Month
  • MON PREMIER RECITAL Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève This Week
  • ATELIERS PUBLICS is at the Grand Theatre de Geneve This Month