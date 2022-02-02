FREESTYLE 90's All STAR DANCE PARTY Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a spectacular night of Freestyle, it's a 90'S ALL STAR DANCE PARTY with hitmakers Brenda K. Starr, Robin S, Cece Peniston, Black Sheep, George Lamond, Lisette Melendez, Aly-us, Nardo Ranks, Marshall Jefferson, Strafe, And Rochelle Fleming - all are taking to the stage to perform their hits on Saturday, March 19 at 8 PM.



It is time to get out and dance to some of the biggest hit songs of the 90's- Robin S. ("Show Me Love"),Brenda K. Starr ("I Still Believe") CeCe Peniston ("Finally"), and Black Sheep ("Flavor of the Month") and much more.