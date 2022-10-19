Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters.

Oct. 19, 2022  

FLY BY NIGHT to Open at Old Library Theatre This Weekend

A star-crossed prophecy. A lot of music. Just not a lot of light. In this darkly comic rock-fable, a melancholy sandwich maker's humdrum life is intersected by two entrancing sisters. A sweeping ode to young love set against the backdrop of the Northeast blackout of 1965, Fly By Night is a tale about making your way and discovering hope in a world beset by darkness. Featuring Allie Acquafredda (Miriam), Bob Russell (Mr. McClam), Dan Malloy (Harold), Diane Cervelli (Daphne), Gabe Weiss (Joey), Joseph Christianson (Crabble) and Lauren Grof-Tisza (Narrator) and directed by Alan Van Antwerp, Choreographed by Megan Ferentinos, and Music Directed by Jack Bender. This production is produced by Amy Kurfist and Brendan Joel Bartlett.

OLD LIBRARY THEATRE

Fly By Night will perform Friday October 21, Saturday October 22, Friday October 28, Saturday October 29 at 8:00 and Sunday October 23, Sunday October 30 at 2:00.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Adult (12+): $23.00

Senior: $20.00

Child (Under 12)/Member: $15.00

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online @ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204260®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onthestage.tickets%2Fshow%2Fold-library-theatre%2F62f7e6febdde310e61a380eb%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, is a community theatre organization located in Bergen County, NJ. We want to acknowledge that we are on the traditional territory of the Lenape, the indigenous people of the Northeastern Woodlands.

Old Library Theatre was started in 1967 in Fair Lawn by a handful of dreamers who wanted to make the joy of theatre performance available to everyone. The original theatre was on River Road, but the company relocated to the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center in 2006. Now in our 55th season, they aim to continue the tradition of providing quality community entertainment at an affordable cost.





