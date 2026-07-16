MALA ARIA to Begin Performances This Week at Premiere Stages at Kean University

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Premiere Stages' production of Gloria Majule's play Mala Aria begins performances this week in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Mala Aria was the winner of the 2025 Premiere Play Festival. Directed by Jamil A.C. Mangan, Mala Aria features actors Nazira Cisse, Shiro Kihagi, Eugene Nesmith, and Anita Welch-Smith.

In this compelling new play, Amazia, hoping to discover a way to eradicate malaria, leaves her family in Tanzania to pursue a PhD abroad. Experiences with love and loss force her to decide between staying in the West and going back home to honor a promise.

The professional design team includes Scenic Designer David M. Barber, Costume Designer Niiamar Felder, Lighting Designer Zack Gage, Sound Designer Tyler Sautner, Composer Carter 'Roc' Mangan Jr., Props Master Mary Gragen, Dialect Coach Karishma Bhagani and Intimacy Coordinator Brooke M. Haney. Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager.

Mala Aria runs July 16 - August 2 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main campus in Union, N.J. The performance schedule is Thursday, July 16 at 7:30pm, Thursdays, July 23 and 30 at 1:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with Ms. Majule's play in free Community Connections following select matinee (3pm) performances. Patrons can learn more about the creative process with featured post-show speakers Playwright Gloria Majule (Saturday, July 18) and Director Jamil A.C. Mangan (Sunday, July 19) and the cast of Mala Aria (Saturday, August 1).

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