FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More Coming to Axelrod PAC This Fall

Get ready for an exciting lineup of performances this fall at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel and the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park. A entertainment will have you laughing, singing and dancing all night. From comedy and rock tribute bands to theater and Broadway, we’ve got it all, and you won’t want to miss a second of it!



On Saturday, October 5, Bell Theater presents the Simon & Garfunkel Songbook. Celebrate the legacy of Simon & Garfunkel featuring Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo. Relive the hits and harmonies that defined an era in this extraordinary tribute filled with stories from behind the music.



Bell Comedy presents Mike Vecchione on Thursday, October 17 at Bell Theater. Be there as this comedy heavyweight brings his razor-sharp wit to the stage for an evening of non-stop laughs. Don’t miss Vecchione’s hilarious observations on everyday life that have earned him rave reviews.



Writer and actress Jessica Sherr brings Bette Davis to life in her critically-acclaimed one-woman show, Bette Davis Ain’t For Sissies, on Saturday, October 19 at Bell Theater. Experience the raw power, wit and untold stories of the iconic star in a gripping performance that’s simply unforgettable.



Nine-time Tony Award winner Fiddler on the Roof will be presented at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park from November 1-24. This cherished musical, set in a village in central Ukraine, tells the story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters who struggles against anti-Semitism, Russian aggression and sweeping change. Sixty years after it first appeared on Broadway, Fiddler remains a celebration of resilience in the face of upheaval. Its memorable songs, “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Tradition” remind us of the joyful hope to be found even in the most uncertain times. To honor the originality and authenticity of the show, this production will include many Jewish and Eastern European cast and creative team members.



On November 9, SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky welcomes J. Harrison Ghee for a concert along with stories from behind the curtain. This Tony Award-winning star of Some Like It Hot first captivated Broadway with their appearance as Lola in the musical Kinky Boots.



Tickets for all shows are available at www.belltheater.org and www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel, on the ground level. Axelrod PAC is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park.



