FALSETTOS Opens This Weekend At Kelsey Theatre On The Mercer County Community College Campus

"Falsettos," William Finn and James Lapine's ground-breaking musical takes the stage April 1 and runs through April 10, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Presented by Playful Theatre, "Falsettos" is a hilarious and achingly poignant show that depicts a modern family before its time. It revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist and the lesbians next door. The show reveals the infinite possibilities that make up a contemporary family, and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

"Falsettos" premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning awards for Best Book and Best Original Score.

The cast features Jill Bradshaw of Mantua as Cordella, Jennifer Fischer of Hamilton as Trina, Gavin Kenny of Atlantic Highlands as Marvin, Carrie Rupnow-Kidd of Merchantville as Dr. Charlotte, Faisal Sheikh of Cedar Grove as Whizzer, Asher Silverman as Jason, and Aiden Stallworth-Glitz of Ewing as Mendel.

The show is directed by Frank Ferrara of West Windsor and produced by Hilary Leboff of Langhorne, Pennsylvania and Suzanne Smith of Levittown, Pennsylvania.

Other members of the production team include: Music Director Shannon Ferrara of West Windsor, Associate Musical Director Mike Gilch of Asbury Park, Choreographer Diane Wargo of Ewing, Lighting Designer Evan Paine and Stage Managers Ruth Kresge and Nancy Scharf of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are $22 and may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required while in the theater.