Enjoy Mexican Music and Margaritas at The Morris Museum, July 11

Lot of Strings Festival at the Morris Museum raises the temperature with an evening of remarkable music from Mexico. Modernism in Mexico explores string quartets by some of Mexico's most important 20th century composers: Manuel Ponce, Silvestre Revueltas, and Carlos Chávez. Ponce was Mexico's leading classical musician, and this performance of his well-known song Estrellita is a new arrangement for string quartet. Carlos Chávez was his student and heir apparent, touring extensively as a conductor and producing an impressive body of compositions.

Chávez's close colleague, violinist Silvestre Revueltas, was a notable conductor/composer whose work includes the score to the 1936 film Redes (The Wave), commissioned by the Mexican government. The program includes Manuel Ponce's Estrellita and Petite suite dans le style ancien, Silvestre Revueltas: Musica de Feria and Carlos Chávez' String Quartet No. 3. The ASO performers will be: Cyrus Beroukhim, violin, Philip Payton, violin, Will Frampton, viola and Alberto Parrini, cello.

In honor of our Mexican neighbors (and because it's summer) guests are welcome to complimentary Margaritas.

This performance is part of the Lot of Strings Music Festival in partnership with the Morris Museum and presented in collaboration with FIAF Montclair. All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Availability is currently to 75 blocks per event, due to state regulations. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Described by the New York Times as "Live Music Splendor in a Parking Lot," these concerts are choreographed to coincide with the sunsets that have become a signature of this series.

Bachtrack's review of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's concert last October said, "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular. "

