Emmy Winner Renee Taylor Brings MY LIFE ON A DIET To New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

The award-winning, autobiographical comedy MY LIFE ON A DIET, starring Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor ("The Nanny"), is currently on a national tour, and the next stop will be at the George Street Playhouse's Arthur Laurents Theater in The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ). MY LIFE ON A DIET will be performed Tuesday, November 19 through Sunday, December 15, 2019. The press opening is Friday, November 22, 2019. Tickets for this engagement can be obtained online at https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/shows/show/my-life-diet/.

In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Renée Taylor ("The Nanny") looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is written by Ms. Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and was originally directed by Mr. Bologna. MY LIFE ON A DIET made its New York premiere last summer with a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements (July 12 - September 2, 2018).

Ms. Taylor won the 2018 United Solo Special Award for MY LIFE ON A DIET for her significant contributions to solo theatre, and was nominated for 2019 Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

The national tour of MY LIFE ON A DIET is presented by Julian Schlossberg, Morris S. Levy, Rodger Hess, Jim Fantaci, Andrew Tobias and Ronald Glazer/Sabrina Hutt.

MY LIFE ON A DIET on tour has scenic and lighting design Harry Feiner, costume by Pol' Atteu, sound by Christopher Bond and projections designed by Michael Redman. The Production Supervisor is Inga McLaughlin and the Production Manager is Christopher Smith. The General Manager is Richard Martini.

Following the engagement at George Street Playhouse, MY LIFE ON A DIET will be performed at The Kravis Center/The Rinker Playhouse in West Palm Beach, FL (Dec. 17 -22, 2019), and The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA (Jan. 26, 2020). Dates in other cities will be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyLifeOnADietPlay.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You