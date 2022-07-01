Ellarslie Open Awards Prizes To 31 Exhibiting Artists

Thirty-one of 134 exhibiting artists received awards during the June 25 Artists Reception for Ellarslie Open 39 at Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie Mansion. The annual juried exhibition showcases this year over 160 artworks by artists from greater Trenton and throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, as well as Massachusetts, Washington, DC, and Texas. Deborah Oliver oversaw the installation of the diverse artwork that fills gallery and display areas throughout the museum. Most of the artwork is available for purchase.

Before a crowd of 350 artists and guests, Trenton Museum Society's Patricia Allen, juror Walter Wickiser, and Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora gave welcoming remarks, with Mayor Gusciora then delivering the awards.

Carole Doerr Allen of Flemington, NJ, won the Doug Palmer Award for Best in Show, Overall, for her painting "Dark Horse; Storm Approaching".

"If the exhibition offered unlimited space, I would have chosen all artists who entered," said juror Walter Wickiser of New York City's Walter Wickiser Gallery. "All had something important to express and were worthy. My choices and awards were no easy task, as I felt for each and every artist and artwork."

Category winners were Tasha Branham (digital), North Brunswick, NJ; Diane Greenberg (drawing), New Hope, PA.; Caroline Feiveson (fiber arts), Princeton, NJ; David Gootnick (mixed media), Washington, DC; Kathleen Beausoleil (painting), Fair Haven, NJ; Alexandra Pietsch (pastel), Ewing, NJ; Jeffrey Weiser (photography), Bensalem, PA; Marc Schimsky (printmaking), Yardley, PA; Michael Pascucci (sculpture), Monroe Twp., NJ; and Elizabeth Oberman (watercolor), Flemington, NJ.

Janis Purcell of East Windsor, NJ, received the President's Award; Ann Thomas of Stockton, NJ, received the Curator's Award; and Yun Li of West Windsor, NJ, received the Installation Award.

Joan Perkes, President of the Board of Trustees of the Trenton Museum Society, said, "On my part there is no Trenton City Museum event that makes me more proud, and I am deeply indebted to the Board and our volunteers for their unflagging support and loyalty to the work of the Museum and to the City of Trenton."

Ellarslie Open 39 will remain on view through October 2, with related gallery talks and events to take place later in the summer and early fall. Trenton City Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 pm, and Sundays, 1 to 4 pm. While there is no admission charge, donations in support of the museum's mission and programs are appreciated. Visit www.ellarslie.org for more information.

Trenton City Museum is housed in Ellarslie Mansion, an 1848 Italianate Villa on the National Historic Register, located in the heart of Trenton's Cadwalader Park. The historic and popular park was designed by the legendary Frederick Law Olmsted, born in 1822, who designed such landmarks as New York City's Central Park. The museum showcases exhibitions of contemporary painting and sculpture, along with ongoing and changing displays that explore Trenton's rich industrial and cultural history. The Trenton Museum Society works with the City of Trenton to support the museum's operations and programming and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2023. Learn more at ellarslie.org, 609-989-1191, or info@ellarslie.org.

ELLARSLIE OPEN 39 AWARDS

Doug Palmer Award for Best in Show - Overall, Carole Doerr Allen, Dark Horse; Storm Approaching

Best in Show - Digital, Tasha Branham, Plants Are Friends

Runner Up - Digital, Madelaine Shellaby, Birds In the House (Cockatoo)

Honorable Mention - Digital, Lorraine Raywood, Lawn, spring

Best in Show - Drawing, Diane Greenberg, Waiting In the Wings

Jerry's Artarama Award for Runner Up - Drawing, Bill Donnelly, Rippled Reflections

Honorable Mention - Drawing, Linda Rohne, Portrait of Lili

Hunter Research Award for Best in Show - Fiber Art, Caroline Feiveson, Tangled

Runner Up - Fiber Art, Janis Purcell, Garden Delight I

Honorable Mention - Fiber Art, Caroline Feiveson, What If?

David Chiacchio Award for Best in Show - Mixed Media, David Gootnick, Imperial Gates #1

Runner Up - Mixed Media, Renee Kumar, La Primavera

Honorable Mention - Mixed Media, Basia Andrusko, Emu Energy Blast

Mel Leipzig Award for Best in Show - Painting, Kathleen Beausoleil, Summer Haze

Runner Up - Painting, Philip Carroll, Vanitas

Honorable Mention - Painting, Edward Mills, The Four Seasons Outside My Window

Cedar Run Wildlife Center Award for Best in Show - Pastel, Alexandra Pietsch, Betsy Ross

Runner Up - Pastel, Norman Simms, Victoria

Honorable Mention - Pastel, Lisa Kennedy, Inner Light

Diane and Kali Ciccone Award for Best in Show - Photography, Jeffrey Weiser, Patrick MacDonald, Navajo Code Talker

Runner Up - Photography, David W. Timothy, Surrendered

Honorable Mention - Photography, Andres Muñoz, Apetito Nocturna

Rago Award for Best in Show - Printmaking, Marc Schimsky, Secrets in Vienna

Runner Up - Printmaking, Bill Brookover, Grand Collision

Frank Weeden Memorial Award for Best in Show - Sculpture, Michael Pascucci, Warrior (Female)

Runner Up - Sculpture , J. Marion Simmons, Still Waiting

Honorable Mention - Sculpture , Carol Magner, Downward Dog

Garden State Watercolor Society Award - Watercolor, Elizabeth Oberman, Father and Son

In Memory of Robert Sakson - Watercolor, Richard Hoffman, Springtime Across the Delaware River

Honorable Mention - Watercolor, Mark Schreiber, The Family Portrait

President's Award, Janis Purcell, Garden Delight I

Curator's Award, Ann Thomas, Cosmos at Phillips

Installation Award, Yun Li, Contemplation