Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform At Itzhak Perlman Concert At BergenPAC 

Students performed as the opening act on stage and in the aisles before a concert.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 3 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform At Itzhak Perlman Concert At BergenPAC 

The Elisabeth Morrow School's (EMS) Summer String Festival Chamber Orchestra students conducted by Amelia Gold, Chair of the Music Department recently performed at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, as the guest opener for international violinist  Itzhak Perlman. Students performed as the opening act on stage and in the aisles before a concert.

Undeniably, the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman, enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm, humanity, and talent, he is treasured by audiences worldwide who respond not only to his remarkable artistry but also to the irrepressible joy of making music, which he communicates.

The nationally renowned instrumental music program allows students worldwide to study with the best musicians on the East Coast. During our Summer String Festival, students learn from dynamic faculty and guest artists from various backgrounds, including world-renowned soloists, national orchestras, and Broadway artists.

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children ages 2 through eighth grade from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. Located on a sprawling 14-acre campus, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, gymnasiums, maker spaces, libraries, as well as an athletic field, nature trails, outdoor classroom patios, educational gardens, and playgrounds.The Elisabeth Morrow School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Winter 2024 Registration Now Open At Performers Theatre Workshop Photo
Winter 2024 Registration Now Open At Performers Theatre Workshop

Winter 2024 registration is now open at Performers Theatre Workshop. Explore a jam-packed semester of events, classes, and performances for all ages to ignite passion and showcase talents in the performing arts. Don't miss the NYC Broadway Showcase in March 2024.

2
Tickets to World Premiere of Kate Hamills THE SCARLETT LETTER at Two River Theater to Go o Photo
Tickets to World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLETT LETTER at Two River Theater to Go on Sale in November

Get ready for the highly anticipated world premiere of 'The Scarlet Letter' by Kate Hamill at Two River Theater. Find out when tickets go on sale and be the first to experience this captivating adaptation of the classic novel.

3
Princeton Triangle Club Presents SHIP HAPPENS, A CRUISICAL! Photo
Princeton Triangle Club Presents SHIP HAPPENS, A CRUISICAL!

The Princeton Triangle Club presents 'Ship Happens, A Cruisical' at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ. Join the high-kicking, swashbuckling shipshow this November!

4
New Congress for Jewish Culture Website Surpasses One Million Views Photo
New Congress for Jewish Culture Website Surpasses One Million Views

Read about the success of the Congress for Jewish Culture's revamped website, which has surpassed one million views with its translation of the LEKSIKON FUN DER NAYER YIDISHER LITERATUR (BIOGRAPHICAL DICTIONARY OF MODERN YIDDISH LITERATURE).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Guys and Dolls in New Jersey Guys and Dolls
Middletown Arts Center (10/20-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
The Snow Queen - A Staged Reading in New Jersey The Snow Queen - A Staged Reading
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/16-12/16)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
The Niceties in New Jersey The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
Kenyatta – The Music of Trent Johnson in New Jersey Kenyatta – The Music of Trent Johnson
Enlow Recital Hall (11/02-11/02)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Child Support in New Jersey Child Support
Camden Rep (9/28-10/28)
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party in New Jersey Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
The Hackensack Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You