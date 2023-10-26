Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform At Itzhak Perlman Concert At BergenPAC 

Students performed as the opening act on stage and in the aisles before a concert.
The Elisabeth Morrow School's (EMS) Summer String Festival Chamber Orchestra students conducted by Amelia Gold, Chair of the Music Department recently performed at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, as the guest opener for international violinist Itzhak Perlman. Students performed as the opening act on stage and in the aisles before a concert.
Undeniably, the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman, enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm, humanity, and talent, he is treasured by audiences worldwide who respond not only to his remarkable artistry but also to the irrepressible joy of making music, which he communicates.
The nationally renowned instrumental music program allows students worldwide to study with the best musicians on the East Coast. During our Summer String Festival, students learn from dynamic faculty and guest artists from various backgrounds, including world-renowned soloists, national orchestras, and Broadway artists.
The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children ages 2 through eighth grade from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. Located on a sprawling 14-acre campus, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, gymnasiums, maker spaces, libraries, as well as an athletic field, nature trails, outdoor classroom patios, educational gardens, and playgrounds.The Elisabeth Morrow School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025.
