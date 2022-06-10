East Lynne Theater Company Presents its 33rd Year of TALES OF THE VICTORIANS

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company's popular "Tales of the Victorians" returns for its thirty-third year. Take tea at a unique Cape May venue, indulge in tantalizing treats, and listen to stories by famous American authors like O. Henry, Zora Neale Hurston, and Mark Twain read by ELTC performers for only $12.00. Children are always welcome, and ages 12 and under are free.

The summer schedule is 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on June 16 at The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Avenue. On the porch of this lovely B&B, Michele LaRue will read "Representing T. A. Buck" written by Edna Ferber, known for novels including "Giant" and "Show Boat" and plays including "Dinner at Eight" written with George S. Kaufman. Along with performing at ELTC, NJ Rep, and other theaters, for over 25 years, LaRue has performed throughout the country in one-woman shows. Her husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980.

On June 23, "Tales" will be on the Outdoor Stage at Cape May MAC, 1048 Washington Street, with Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith performing. Garrett was in ELTC's "Lost on the Natchez Trace" and "Rain," and has been a popular "Tales" storyteller for over 15 years. She is known for presenting the works of Black Americans including Mary Church Terrell, Langton Hughes, and Alice Childress. Smith joined ELTC's board in 1993 and served off-and-on as president from 1996-2016. He also was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years, and was the host for ELTC and The Henry Sawyer Inn and Twin Gables Inn Murder Mystery Weekends for over a dozen years. "AM NY" listed ELTC's Murder Mysteries as one of the top five in the country. If it's raining at 4:00 p.m. on June 23, "Tales" will be cancelled. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

The Harriet Tubman Museum, 632 Lafayette Street, is the venue for June 30, with Garrett and Smith once more performing.

ELTC's schedule for a few weeks is yet to be set, but on July 28, "Tales" will be at End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road. On August 4, Garrett and Smith will be at the Property Owners Association of Cape May Beach (Historic Town Bank), 201 Clubhouse Road.

The final "Tales" is on Saturday, November 19: the 159 Anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. This will be in the backyard of a private home, with Michele LaRue reading two stories from Elsie Singmaster's 1913 collection ""Gettysburg: Stories of the Red Harvest and the Aftermath."

Reservations are appreciated, and are made through ELTC by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Details about "Tales" and other ELTC events are found on eastlynnetheater.org.

Meanwhile, on ELTC's mainstage is "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" running through July 23, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM, Cape May Stage and ELTC have partnered together to celebrate LBGTQ+ Month with a staged reading of "Indecent" by Paula Vogel. Many students have already signed up for ELTC's annual Student Workshop in August. ELTC's popular 50/50 raffle has also returned.

