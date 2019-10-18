East Lynne Theater Company Presents SHERLOCK HOLMES' ADVENTURE OF THE BLUR CARBUNCLE

"The question is the sequence of events leading from the jewel-case at one end, to the stomach of a goose at the other." Sherlock Holmes is speaking to Dr. Watson as they begin an investigation that might save an innocent man from prison.

Step back in time, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, October 25 - 26 and November 1 - 2, when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes' radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930. Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater, adapted the script.

Tom Byrn is portraying Holmes, and Fred Velde returns as Dr. Watson. Byrn directed ELTC's "Summerland" and "Silent Sky." He's performed with ELTC since 2009, most notably in two solo shows, "Will Rogers U.S.A." and "Mr. Lincoln." He has acted at various theaters in the Philadelphia area, including, People's Light, Interact, Lantern, and Act II Playhouse, and at various theaters in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Velde, who was in ELTC's "Anna Christie" and "Rain," has appeared in over fifty shows in NYC, including the Off-Broadway revival of Mae West's "Sex."

Portraying several roles apiece are Veronique Hurley and Mat Labotka. In ELTC's recent production of "The Rainmaker," they portrayed Lizzie Curry and File. Hurley's Off-Broadway credits include "The Tempest," "As You Like It," "Twelfth Night," and "Hunting and Gathering" at The Glass Eye. Regionally, she's performed at The Hartford Stage Company, Cape May Stage, and Playhouse on Park. New York credits for Labotka, an alum of Chicago's Second City Conservatory, include Henry in "The King's Face," Albert in "Relativity of Love," and Victor in "The Star and The Fire." He also performs in commercials, improv, and stand-up comedy.

Robert LeMaire, who played Teddy in ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace" and served as its assistant director, is once more operating the sound effects and taking on several roles. He's been performing with ELTC since 2001, and for the last three years, has directed the company's Student Summer Workshop production.

Gayle Stahlhuth, now in her twentieth year of serving as artistic director for ELTC, is portraying several roles and directed "The Blue Carbuncle." Her performance as Martha Brewster and her directing for the same production, were well-reviewed by Terry Teachout for "The Wall Street Journal."

The performances are at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., where the company is in residence. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $20 full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran), and, as always, any one age 12 and under is free. For information and reservations, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit www.eastlynnetheater.org.

"The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" is also part of Cape May's "Sherlock Holmes' Weekends." For other Holmes' events, contact The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities at 609-884-5404 or visit www.capemaymac.org.

Next up for ELTC, is "A Celebration of Judy Garland" on Monday, November 4 at Aleathea's Restaurant at the Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean Street.

Photo: Robert LeMaire operating the sound effects for East Lynne Theater Company's radio-style production of "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle."





