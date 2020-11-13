East Lynne Theater Company Holds 400 Raffle

If 400 tickets are sold, each costing $100, the grand prize will be $15,000.

If Brian Close wins the East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) raffle, he says he'll use it to "shop local on the Washington Street Mall. Pay a visit to Joe Canals and maybe swing up to Atlantic City and use some of it to see if my luck holds at the casino table."

Brian is one of many who have participated in East Lynne Theater's one and only fundraiser this year.

In celebration of the theater company's 40th anniversary, the board of trustees is holding a 400 Raffle. If 400 tickets are sold, each costing $100, the grand prize will be $15,000 or 37.5% of the total number of tickets sold. Second and Third prize winners will each receive $2,500 or 6.25%.

The drawing will be held December 19 at 9:15 p.m. There are still some tickets available thanks to a pandemic which has prevented ELTC from producing its mainstage season before live audiences. But the company still found a way to offer patrons a taste of theatrical entertainment this year. ELTC Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth said, "In spite of the pandemic, and still following all the rules, we presented 21 different outdoor events, seen by 500 people, representing 8 states. We've also presented virtual programs, among them Dave Geible's play "Nothing Matters" about journalist Ambrose Bierce, running through November 21, which is being seen by a global audience. The last outdoor event will be "Christmas Tales in the Back Yard" to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10. Wear a coat."

With Christmas just around the corner, what better present than to give family and friends a chance to win some money and help the theater in a challenging year? That was ELTC board treasurer Cecilia Tyler's thinking. "I usually buy gift certificates for restaurants so my nieces and nephews can go out and have dinner on me," she said, "But that was not an option this year so I thought raffle tickets were fitting and appropriate under the circumstances."

Anyone interested in purchasing a raffle ticket can visit the ELTC website at www.eastlynnetheater.org and download the raffle application; contact ELTC at 609-884-5898 or stop in at Kaleidoscope on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May, NJ.

Megan Irizarry's father, Aaron Menkins bought his daughter, who has two small little girls, a raffle ticket. "If I win," she said, "I'm either going to pay off my student loans or put it toward the down payment on a house."

