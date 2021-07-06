East Lynne Theater Company Announces Student Summer Workshop

Applications are available for the award-winning East Lynne Theater Company's 15th Annual Summer Student Workshop. For the last fourteen years, students have performed a variety of shows in front of appreciative audiences. Previous shows include "Alice in Wonderland," "Robin Hood," and last year, "The Pandemic Ballet." This season's play has not yet been decided, but it will be under the direction of Robert LeMaire, assisted by production assistant Amanda Brinlee and artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth.

Robert has been working with children and young adults for over twenty-years. During the 1990's he coordinated Education Programs, including running the Junior Apprenticeship Program, at Historic Cold Spring Village. Since 2001, he has performed with ELTC, in shows including "The Arsenic and Old Lace," "The Ransom of Red Chief," and "Dracula." A few years ago, Robert began directing for the Ocean City High School Drama Guild. Productions there include "Footloose: The Musical," "Spamalot," and "Stage Door." In October 2018, he, along with other Theater Education Directors, were honored by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance at its annual gala.

The workshop is for ages 12-15, and the times are 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. on the following days: Tuesdays through Fridays, August 3 - 6 and August 10 - 13. On Friday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m., students perform in front of an audience, open to the public, and admission-free.

ELTC has a long-standing tradition of working with students and is the only nonprofit in South Jersey that has consistently conducted in-school and after-school theater residencies in Cape May County for the last twenty years. The company's artists-in-residence have taught acting and playwriting to fourth grade through high school students, culminating in admission-free performances for the community, in venues in Lower Township, Middle Township, Ocean City, Whitesboro, Cape May, West Cape May, and Wildwood.

The location for the workshop and the performance is Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. (corner of Decatur and Hughes) in Cape May, where the company is in residence, and the fee is $225. To receive an application form, visit https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/student-summer-workshop.html or call the office at 609-884-5898 to receive one via snail mail. For questions, contact Gayle Stahlhuth at eastlynneco@aol.com or call the office.

Meanwhile, ELTC's Mainstage Production Season continues with "Vaudeville Variety" on Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, outdoors, at West Cape May Borough's Back Yard, 732 Broadway.