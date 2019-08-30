Eagle Theatre Launches Year-Round Theatrical Institute

Eagle Theatre Conservatory is now officially a year-round theatrical institute for all ages, with classes designed for working professionals, pre-professionals, and aspiring stars of tomorrow.

In 2015, Eagle Theatre launched Eagle Theatre Conservatory, a 6-week theatrical summer camp for ages 8-17, that would culminate in a live full-scale musical production.

Over the years, Eagle Theatre Conservatory has experienced exponential growth in attendance, as well as staff, thus leading to an increase in the number of public performances presented, expanding from 5 to 10. In addition, the program has recently celebrated a brand-new offering, entitled Conservatory Jr., designed for ages 5 -7.

"What immediately set our program apart was the level of training these aspiring stars of tomorrow would receive from industry professionals and the quality of each presentation. Eagle Theatre Conservatory productions receive the very same creative support as all Mainstage productions, with professionally designed sets, sound, lighting, costume design, and direction," states Kimberly Suskind, Director of Youth Education.

In addition to rehearsals for their musical, Eagle Theatre Conservatory's Summer Camp provides a variety of intensives throughout camp, including; acting, music, improvisation, dance, stage combat, sketch comedy, and technical theatre.

At Eagle Theatre's Summer Social (a fundraising gala for the non-profit arts organization) held on July 20th, 2019, Producing Artistic Director, Ted Wioncek III, announced that Eagle Theatre Conservatory would soon expand even further, providing year-round programing and arts education. However, this time, classes would be geared to all ages and levels of experience, including Master Classes for working union and non-union actors.

"Eagle Theatre covers a great deal of ground. However, our Conservatory remains the foundation of all that we are. We're investing in our future artists, patrons, and philanthropists. We're nurturing what will someday be our local culture," stated Wioncek.

On October 7th, 2019, Eagle Theatre will officially launch it's year-round programing, offering group classes, bootcamps, master classes, and one-on-one training for working professionals, pre-professionals, and aspiring stars of tomorrow.

Suskind adds, "We are proud to provide a fun and safe atmosphere, as we strive to foster creativity, exercise imagination, and explore unique ways to use individual talents to shine in the spotlight."

Eagle Theatre Conservatory has recently announced three upcoming class offerings, with several more on the horizon; Master Your Audition (Professional), Musical Theatre Bootcamp (Ages 6 - 12), Musical Theatre Bootcamp (Ages 12 - 18). Wioncek concludes, "Arts education is a must if we wish to enhance the quality of life in Southern New Jersey. We are proud to be the newest epicenter for this diverse and ever-expanding cultural landscape." Registrations are now open at www.eagletheatre.org.





