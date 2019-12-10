Drew McVety, Isabel Keating, and Ciaran O'Reilly Will Lead New Play Reading Of A SHERLOCK CAROL

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents a reading of A SHERLOCK CAROL, a new play by Mark Shanahan (The Dingdong, A Merry Little Christmas Carol) on December 17th.

The reading will feature Drew McVety (Broadway's The Last Ship, Billy Elliot, Titanic, Bandstand, The Front Page) as Sherlock Homes, Ciaran O'Reilly (Juno and The Paycock, Co-Founder of the Irish repertory Theatre) as Scrooge, Isabel Keating (TONY nominee: The Boy from Oz, Broadway's Enchanted April and Wicked) as The Countess, Steve Pacek (Alley Theatre's Hand To God) as Timothy Cratchit, Faith Sandberg (Hudson Stage's Constellations) as Fannie, and Bruce Warren (Off Broadway's I Spy A Spy) as Dr. Watson.

Moriarty was dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But when a grown up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!

MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor states, "We are currently running a production of Mark Shanahan's A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL, and it's such a wonderful adaptation that is thrilling our audiences. Mark mentioned he'd been working on this very intriguing intersection between the Dickens novella and Sherlock Holmes and I said, "Bring it on! Let's do a reading!" We're excited to have Mark and these other wonderful theatre artists read the play. It should be great fun."

ADMISSION FOR A SHERLOCK CAROL IS FREE, donations gratefully accepted.

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014.

Discount Parking available at The Harlow at 1330 Willow Avenue and at Little Man Parking at 1300 Jefferson Street.

For parking information and directions: http://milesquaretheatre.org/directions.html

For more information on Mile Square Theatre, please visit www.milesquaretheatre.org.





