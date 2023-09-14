Drew Forum Speaker Series Presents A Conversation with Liz Cheney At Mayo Performing Arts Center

The event will be moderated by Hilary L. Link, PhD, President of Drew University.

Sep. 14, 2023

Drew University has announced its first Drew Forum event of the year: A Conversation with Liz Cheney. The event will be moderated by Hilary L. Link, PhD, President of Drew University. The event will take place at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Performing Arts. Tickets are $39-$79. This event is generously sponsored by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 am at Click Here, or by calling the MPAC Box Office at 973-539-8008.

Cheney, former U.S. Representative, will provide exclusive insight into policy, principled leadership, and the future of bipartisanship.

Cheney served as a U.S. Representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district from 2017-2023. During her time in office, she chaired the House Republican Conference from 2019-2021 and served as the Vice Chair of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. She was also a member of the House Armed Services Committee, China Task Force, Natural Resources Committee, and the House Committee on Rules.

In 2022, Cheney, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, received the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library's Profile in Courage Award. Cheney also earned a commendation for her “consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy.”

She and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, co-authored the book Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America. In December 2023 she will release, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

More information about Drew University.




