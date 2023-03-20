Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS

Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.

Certifiably Yours, which won first place in the Victoria Theater playwriting competition and was a semifinalist in the O'Neill Center National Playwrights Conference, will be performed at duCret Arts Center, located at 1030 Central Ave., on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, April 2, at 3:00 pm.

The plot centers around supercilious psychiatrist Wallace Ouimet who is anxiously seeking approval from the U.S. Government to build Double Utopia -- a gated community designed to house people who would rather freeload off their relatives than hold a steady job. Ouimet's efforts may be thwarted by a reformed working girl who suffers from restless leg syndrome, an incurable romantic who has just joined the vice squad, and a master criminal wanted by the FBI for ripping the tags off mattresses.

The production stars Mike Johnston as Wallace, Mead Winters as Wallace's unemployed brother who thinks he should be running Hollywood, and Tim O'Connor, their brother who takes pride in his work at Dunkin' Donuts. Jolé Antoinette, who was seen last summer as Lizzy in Dragonfly's Pride and Prejudice, plays Patience, an escort seeking a job with a health plan. Debjani Banerjee plays Wallace's nurse Nora Needleman, and Jyoti Presswala, who was seen in Dragonfly's Tenali Raman and Death in San Francisco, plays Mona Ono of the Vice Squad. Rounding out the cast is Max Giorgi playing the government inspector.

Tickets are available on Dragonfly's website, www.DragonflyArtsNJ.org/purchase-tickets or at the door. Adult tickets are $20 and student and senior tickets are $15.

For more information, email DragonflyArtsNJ@gmail.com.