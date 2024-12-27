Dr. Victor Parsonnet, Board Chair Emeritus of New Jersey Symphony, Passes Away at 100

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony has been informed by the family of Dr. Victor Parsonnet that he passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, at the age of 100. Dr. Parsonnet, who served as chairman of the New Jersey Symphony from 1991–2007 before being appointed Board Chair Emeritus in 2008, was an internationally acclaimed heart surgeon who practiced medicine for over 60 years. He performed New Jersey’s first successful heart and kidney transplants as well as the state’s first pacemaker implant. He also performed New Jersey’s first coronary bypass surgery and co-founded two major heart associations.

Dr. Victor Parsonnet’s grandfathers founded Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, which was built to provide Jewish and Black communities with healthcare options at a time when they were often denied opportunities elsewhere.



Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, son of Dr. Victor Parsonnet, shared: “The Parsonnet family connection to the Symphony began in the 1960s when my grandparents, Eugene and Rose Parsonnet, became stalwart supporters. Later, Eugene joined the Board of Trustees. A musical family, my grandmother Rose was an accomplished pianist, and my grandfather Eugene enjoyed playing the violin. My father often commented that his mother played the piano beautifully and was a true musician. Victor also played the piano, and the family musical legacy continues today as my sister Julie, brother Brian and I all enjoy singing and/or playing instruments. Our father will be greatly missed, but whenever we see the New Jersey Symphony musicians perform or listen to classical music, he will be with us.”



Current board co-chairs Craig Silliman and Robert (Bob) Garrett said in a joint statement: “Victor was the definition of a dedicated steward and board chair for the Symphony. He set the standard for future board leaders, and we are humbled to continue his legacy. Our hearts and thoughts are with Victor’s family and friends.”



Ruth C. Lipper, a former board co-chair and current trustee, said: “Victor was one of the warmest people I’ve ever met. He had such a genuine personality that it was impossible to say no to him. I will greatly miss Victor, but I cherish the time we had together serving on the board. Following his term as chair was an honor and a challenge—he left big shoes for my co-chair Stephen Sichak and me to fill. Victor will always be a dear friend, and I am forever grateful to have worked with him.”



In a 2019 interview, around the time Dr. Victor Parsonnet was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, he reflected, “I’ve done a lot of things in my life, outside of practicing medicine; the most important was my relationship with the musicians and the New Jersey Symphony. It was a privilege to get to know them. It’s a thrill to watch these virtuosos work together to create music under a conductor. Many don’t have the opportunity to do what I did. I love the orchestra. I couldn’t have had a better life.”



Concertmaster Eric Wyrick said: “Victor was so special to the Symphony, and it was his ability to unite and bond that made him an effective board chair. He instilled a culture of togetherness in this organization that continues to this day. Victor will be greatly missed by the musicians of the New Jersey Symphony.”

During the 16 years Dr. Victor Parsonnet served as board chair and his 28 years as a board member, the Symphony underwent significant transformation and expansion. One of the most notable achievements was partnering with the State of New Jersey, Governor Thomas Kean and New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s board in the construction of the acclaimed arts facility, which opened in 1997 and became the Symphony’s primary performance venue.



Donor receptions and events often take place in New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Parsonnet Room, a room that has been named in the family’s honor. The Parsonnet legacy also continues on stage as the Principal Timpani Chair, named in honor of Mia and Victor Parsonnet. Dr. Mia (Eimer) Parsonnet was Victor’s first wife, who passed away in 2002. He later remarried Jane (Wagner) Cort Parsonnet, who passed away in 2020.



Former Chief Operating Officer Susan Stucker said: “I had the honor and privilege of working alongside Victor for over 20 years. Major milestones during Victor’s tenure included the opening of NJPAC, as well as welcoming Music Directors Zdeněk Mácal and Neeme Järvi. Victor was instrumental in developing the Symphony’s signature collaborative environment among the musicians, trustees and staff. After we both retired from the Symphony, I was fortunate to continue to share music with my dear friend—attending New Jersey Symphony rehearsals, as well as listening to music at his home where we enjoyed singing or humming our favorite melodies. He will be greatly missed.”



Music Director Xian Zhang added: “When I first joined the New Jersey Symphony, Victor regularly attended concerts. It was a joy to see him in the audience and at events. I’m so glad Victor was able to attend a concert during our Centennial Season, a celebration and milestone made possible only through the dedication of trustees, donors, and patrons like him.”



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Jersey Symphony. Donations can be made at njsymphony.org/parsonnet.

Comments