Dr. Beth Bochner, Ph.D, LMSW To Host Girls Empowerment Workshop At The Spring In Tenafly 

The Spring, located at 91 West Clinton Avenue in Tenafly, New Jersey, announces Girls Empowerment Workshop for girls grades 3 - 5. Dr. Beth Bochner, Ph.D., LMSW, has developed a program for girls that provides the tools for a positive and healthy transition from girl to teen and from teen to young woman.



Raising a daughter to be a strong, independent person with high self-esteem and leadership qualities can be challenging in today's crazy and competitive world. Social Media can make life even more challenging to navigate!



Dr. Bochner is the Clinical Psychotherapist for The Tenafly Therapy Group, a multidisciplinary team practice dedicated to the well-being of children in Bergen County, NJ. She specializes in children, adolescents, and adults. She is also a Parenting Consultant who provides Parenting Workshops and Support Groups. Dr. Bochner received her master's degree and Doctorate in Clinical Social Work from New York University and has over 20 years of experience helping families.

This workshop is for girls grades 3-5 and will include specific activities designed to teach girls about how to live a healthy and happy life. Dates: Tuesdays 2/28, 3/7, 3/14 Time; 4:00-5:00. To register and for more information, visit thespring.club.



Dr. Bochner is known for her compassionate approach and caring clinical skills. She lives in Tenafly, NJ, with her husband and three children.





The Spring is a wellness collective - A nutritious cafe and restaurant within a holistic wellness center offering experiences rooted in creativity, movement and mindfulness for kids and adults. The 10,000 sq. ft. bohemian-chic space is equipped with 5 studio classrooms and recreational areas, indoor and garden seating, and serves as a neighborhood retreat for the community to connect, share, recharge, play and learn together.

The Spring Cafe is an eatery serving up soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries and more all infused with nutritionally rich ingredients to support a healthy body and mind. The Spring Cafe is plant-forward, with over 70% of menu items being vegetarian or vegan. Programming at The Spring includes classes and workshops for both kids and adults, including Mommy & Me Pilates, Yoga and Ballet, Early Childhood afterschool programming centered around fostering confidence independence and creativity, Teen Empowerment Workshops to Adult Fitness, Yoga, Mindfulness and more.

The Spring Club is located at 91 West Clinton Avenue in Tenafly, New Jersey, 8 am - 6 pm, seven days a week. visit thespring.club.