Disney's 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Adds Second Newark Date

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The “Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour” has added a second performance at Newark’s Prudential Center on November 11. The North American tour launching this fall features stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” film franchises including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The two Newark performances are November 10 and 11.

Tickets go onsale to the general public on July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A will also be available. More information can be found at www.WorldsCollideTour.com.

The announcement also comes ahead of the premiere of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” on July 16 on Disney Channel and July 17 on Disney+, with the soundtrack available now for pre-save and pre-add. Additionally, “Camp Rock 3” premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and August 14 on Disney+. The first single, “One Beat Away,” is available now on major streaming music services. In addition to “One Beat Away,” the “Camp Rock 3” original soundtrack will be available August 13 with the vinyl to follow.

This year’s “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” visits 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA before heading to Europe in 2027.

Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” was a success, performing in over 40 arenas, and yielding a Disney+ Concert Special and the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album.

The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in a new arena production. The pop concert features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4,” “Camp Rock 3”), Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” “Camp Rock 3”), Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”), Mekonnen Knife (“ZOMBIES 4”), Hudson Stone (“Camp Rock 3”), Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4”), Kiara Romero (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”), and Alexandro Byrd (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”).

Fans will experience an evening packed with hit songs from all three franchises in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs, choreography and special effects and more. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character and sing along with the performances. The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” is produced by Disney Concerts and is promoted by AEG Presents.

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