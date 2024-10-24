Diana Ross To Appear At Bergen Performing Arts Center 20th Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bergen Performing Arts Center is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an unforgettable gala that will feature a special performance by the legendary Diana Ross. Diana Ross, a renowned global icon, will deliver a captivating performance in an intimate exclusive setting.

Recognized for her significant contribution to The Supremes and her highly successful solo career, she will showcase her timeless hits including "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "I'm Coming Out," “Reach Out and Touch” and so much more.

This year's gala will recognize healthcare workers at Hackensack Meridian Health and CEO Robert C. Garrett with the prestigious Standing Ovation Award. Additionally, benefactors Aleta and Rich Taylor will be honored with the Legends Award, while the Spotlight Award will be presented to Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and honorary trustee Lori Stokes. The Founders will also be recognized. WABC 7-NY Eyewitness News Reporter Nina Pineda will host this year's event.

Founder Frank Huttle III shared his reflections on bergenPAC's journey: "Since our inception, we have been dedicated to enriching lives through the arts, promoting community equity, and supporting emerging talent. bergenPAC is focused on offering accessible world-class performances and a near to professional arts education program accessible to the community, with the aim of engaging, enlightening, inspiring, and educating both audiences and students."

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, bergenPAC has shown resilience. A capital campaign during this difficult time led to a significant restoration and expansion, further solidifying bergenPAC's Performing Arts School role as a cornerstone of the community.

The Performing Arts School has evolved into a dynamic, multifaceted arts education institution with outreach programs, serving over 15,000 students annually. The nonprofit Performing Arts School is known for its dedication to diversity and making the arts accessible to all. The 20th anniversary of bergenPAC marks a significant milestone for the institution.

bergenPAC stands as Bergen County's premier arts and performance center, showcasing top-tier musical acts and comedy performances. As the center approaches its centennial milestone, it eagerly anticipates commemorating many more years of continued success and cultural enrichment.

Experience an unforgettable evening on Sunday, October 27th, as the iconic Diana Ross graces the stage at 7:00 p.m.

The magic begins at 4:30 p.m. with a dazzling gala featuring exquisite cocktails and delectable hors d'oeuvres. See an exclusive showcase highlighting the exceptional talent from bergenPAC's Performing Arts School, presenting a diverse range of captivating performances. Following the show, gala attendees will indulge in a post-dessert reception.

Tickets for both the Gala and the concert, or only concert tickets, can be purchased at bergenPAC.org.

Comments