Daniel Sloss Comes to NJPAC in May

Scotland’s comedy superstar Daniel Sloss will bring his new solo show, Can’t to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Sunday, May 4, at 7:30 P.M.



Daniel Sloss is on his way to becoming the biggest name in international standup, he tours globally and records nonstop. His hit Netflix specials include DARK and Jigsaw, and he made headlines in 2023 with his HBO special X, an acclaimed tour de force condemning sexual assault. With his darkly funny point of view, Daniel Sloss will make you see the world in a totally new way.



Please be advised that the performance begins promptly at the time indicated and late admittance is not guaranteed. It is a condition of entry that ticket holders agree to not photograph, film, record or stream the show. Contains strong language. Ages 16+.



Tickets to see Daniel Sloss go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.