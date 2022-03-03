Dance Short Film TIMELESS LOVE Wins 22 Awards In Vegas And Cannes!

Sarina Film Productions has released its first film, Timeless Love, a romantic dance film narrated in just 9 minutes. The film is already creating buzz, winning thirteen awards at the Vegas Movie Awards and 9 awards at the Silk Road Film Awards - Cannes. The list of awards includes Best Dance Film, Best Narrative Short and Best Romance for first-time filmmaker, Simin Vaswani.

The film also won in the following categories: Best Director; Best 1st Time Producer; Best 1st Time Screenwriter; Best Choreography; Best Actor; Best Actress; Best Debut Performance; Best Duo; Best Editing; Best Cinematography; Best Original Score; Best Sound Design and Best Trailer

As Simin Vaswani and Harish Vaswani celebrate their film's wins, especially their Best 1st Time Producer Award, they are overjoyed by the recognition of their film nationally and internationally.

"Timeless Love is a beautiful display combining the Art of Dance, beautiful scenery and love," says ten-time U.S Champion Ballroom dancer Diana McDonald. "Truly an endearing and uplifting film."

Danced in the American Smooth Style of Viennese Waltz, Timeless Love tells the story of a man's surrender to his true feelings, a woman's belief in the healing power of love, and a romance that transcends time. Shot to highlight the opulence and elegance of the location while capturing small and tender human moments, the film will have its first public screening on Sunday March 6th in Montclair, New Jersey at 3pm. Press passes will be available but must be requested in advance, please contact info@sarinafilmproductions.com.

"It began with a strong vision of this particular short narrative film told through dance," explains Sarina Film Productions Founder, CEO, Simin Vaswani. "In the process of making Timeless Love, however, I realized that there were many films to be written and made, and the need for a production company that is focused on elevating stories of the human spirit, and empowering the artists who create them."

Vaswani is working on several more screenplays, including a short film about a woman discovering the depth of her own resilience and a feature film about a couple's struggle around sexuality and intimacy. That film, and several others that Vaswani is co-writing, are slated to begin production in 2023.