DRIVING MISS DAISY Will Be Performed at Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in September

Roadshow Americana will present Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in September.

Tickets go on sale to the public today, August 5.

Performances will run September 18-19, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fellowshipculturalarts.org/event/roadshow-america-presents-driving-miss-daisy/.

It's 1948 in America, deep in the South, and the Civil Rights Movement has yet to take place. Enter Daisy Werthan, a rich, seventy-two-year-old Jewish widow who finds herself needing the chauffeur services of Hoke, an unemployed black man who couldn't possibly have any less in common with her. But over the span of twenty-five years, the pair finds themselves not only connecting, but relying on each other as their differences become distant memories. Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer prize, New York Daily News boasts, "Driving Miss Daisy is a total delight."

The production will star Sheree J. Wilson & Clarence Gilyard & of TV's "Walker Texas Ranger."

SHEREE J. WILSON has gained worldwide recognition starring in two enormously popular long running television series. Appearing in the hit series "Dallas" for five seasons playing opposite Patrick Duffy, and then for the entire eight year run of "Walker, Texas Ranger" opposite Chuck Norris.

CLARENCE GILYARD is best known for his roles as Jimmy Trivette on TV's "Walker, Texas Ranger" and as Conrad McMasters on "Matlock". Clarence is also known for such films as Die Hard, Top Gun, and The Karate Kid, Part II. In 1982 -1983, Gilyard was cast in the final season of the NBC TV series "CHiPs" as Officer Benjamin Webster.