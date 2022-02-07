DISCOVERING ANTARCTICA: A SOLO PLAY Announced At The Morris Museum

Set during The Golden Age of Antarctic Exploration (1901-1916), discover the riveting stories of Tom Crean. He was the only man who served standing alongside Scott and Shackleton in three of the most daring and challenging expeditions to the great white continent including Shackleton's ill-fated Endurance expedition.

Crean's story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of Antarctica. The play takes you to the edge of your seat and beyond, as it reenacts many of the era's heroic endeavors. This includes Crean's infamous 36-mile solitary trek to base camp during the Terra Nova expedition to rescue his comrades - described by Antarctic historians as "the finest feat of individual heroism from the entire age of exploration".

The show, Discovering Antarctica: Heroic Tales of Shackleton, Crean & Scott, has won critical acclaim, multiple awards and continues to enjoy sold-out performances and standing ovations. Having toured globally, including a stop in Antarctica, nearly a quarter of a million people have been captivated by the show and the heroic tales it brings to life.

Theatre attendees can continue their arctic adventure with the Museum's exhibition, Stowed Away: A Traveling Philographist and his Arctic Uke. Stowed Away explores the story behind the ukulele that "stowed-away" on Admiral Richard Byrd's North-Pole flight of 1926. The ukulele belonged to Richard Konter, a naval veteran of the Spanish-American War and World War I, who participated in Byrd's expeditions to both the Arctic and Antarctic. For years after the flight, Konter used this instrument as an unusual "autograph book," collecting the signatures of more than 150 individuals-from royalty to presidents, explorers to generals, scientists to politicians-who added their names to this unique artifact of Arctic history.

Tickets are $40.00 and for Museum Members it is $35.00. Tickets can be purchased at: https://morr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/MORR/?event_ids=2362#/events

