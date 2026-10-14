DIARY OF A SIMPY KID: AN ORIGINAL PARODY MUSICAL – THE MOVIE To Screen At Princeton Garden Theater
The filmed version of the 2026 Villagers Theater production will bring the show, nominated for five NJACT Perry Awards, to the big screen.
Diary of a Simpy Kid: An Original Parody Musical The Movie will screen at Princeton Garden Theater on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $20. Audiences who missed the stage production, and those looking to revisit it, can experience the musical through a professionally filmed recording of the 2026 production originally produced at Villagers Theater.
Directed by Mike Trujillo, the stage production received five NJACT Perry Award nominations. The musical features a script and score by Mike Trujillo and Anthony Graceffo, with arrangements by Dustin Symonette, Anthony Graceffo and Mike Trujillo.
The cast features Kori Caicedo as Greg, Cory Yhap as Rodrick, Garid Garcia as Rowley, Tristan Picou as Chad, Mollie Defilippo as Holly, Taylor Eccles as Patty and Lillian Hope as Fregley. Finnian Burns appears as Dad, Manny and Coach Cox, with Rachelle Montilus as Mom and Ms. Darboose.
The ensemble includes Ranai Jones and Celia Schmeidler as Ensemble/Diper Head, Julia Velmer as Dance Ensemble/Loudspeaker and Abigail Roque as Dance Ensemble/The Cheeze.
The stage production’s creative and production team includes Mike Trujillo as Director, Anthony Graceffo as Assistant Director and Sound Designer, Amanda Zook as Music Director, Raven Abbott as Choreographer and Lindsey Tortajada as Assistant Choreographer. Dida Montalvo serves as Stage Manager, Victoria Merse as Props & Costume Coordinator, Ellie Carhart as Set Designer and Maz Sailer as Lighting Designer.
The filmed presentation features cinematography by Ben Morang, Lia O’Toole, Sam Fenkel and Liam Balderose. Anthony Graceffo handled editing, sound and color, with titles by Naomi Chunn.
“Cheeze Touch,” a song from the musical, is also available on all streaming platforms.
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