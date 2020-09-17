Crossroads Among National Arts and Cultural Institutions Screening JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE

Crossroads audiences will be able to rent the film for $12 directly from Magnolia Pictures.

Crossroads Theatre Company is proud to be among the national arts and cultural organizations, theatres and museums around the country that are partnering with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) which is hosting a nationwide watch party of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble. Crossroads audiences will be able to rent the film for $12 directly from Magnolia Pictures ($5 of the rental fee will go to Crossroads as a donation). https://bit.ly/3mtSnRS

The film celebrates Lewis's 60-plus years of activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform, and immigration, through rare archival footage and exclusive interviews with the beloved Congressman. This special rental of the documentary includes two extra features: Film of an interview Congressman Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year, as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the documentary's director, Dawn Porter, and two of Lewis's fellow original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton.

Additionally, a live virtual conversation about John Lewis's remarkable legacy will take place at 7pm Eastern on Monday, September 21. The program concludes with a live virtual discussion including Porter, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard University. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) will provide opening remarks. To register visit https://bit.ly/2ZcpnUM.

"We are proud to partner with our sister arts organizations to keep the voices like John Lewis' alive and relevant in tandem with the causes being lifted today that fuel our spirits and compel us to press on, teach, enlighten and inspire," said Anthony Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. Carter reminds us of the importance Lewis placed on the arts as an influencer and documenter of history with a quote from Lewis that says "without the arts, without music, without dance, without drama, without photography, the civil rights movement would have been like a bird without wings."

Crossroads looks forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders during its season next year. "As we celebrate the life work of this beloved drum major for justice, let's make "good trouble" as we grapple with the most important issues of our time," said Ricardo Khan Artistic Producing Consultant to Crossroads Theatre Company.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You