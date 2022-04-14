Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky And Performs Own Work With NJ Symphony

Pianist Conrad Tao joins the New Jersey Symphony for Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto and the East Coast premiere of his own Spoonfuls for Piano and Orchestra, April 28-May 1. Jader Bignamini conducts the program, which also features Shostakovich's Ninth Symphony.

Performances take place April 28 at 1:30 pm and April 30 at 8 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and May 1 at 3 pm at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown. The originally scheduled performance for April 29 at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton has been canceled due to logistical challenges discovered after the schedule was announced.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

