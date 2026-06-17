Comedian Darren Fleet to Perform Live at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a night of comedy with acclaimed comedian Darren Fleet on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Audiences are invited to experience the unique brand of humor that has made Fleet one of the most talked-about comedians on today's entertainment scene.

Darren Fleet is making waves across the comedy circuit, captivating crowds nationwide with his quick wit and hilarious takes on everyday life. Known for his energetic Stage Presence and relatable comedic rants, Fleet has been consistently headlining — and selling out — A-list comedy venues across the country.

Fleet's impressive resume includes performances at major national events such as the BET Awards, Essence Festival, CIAA All-Star Weekend, and the Bronner Bros Hair Convention. His comedic talent has garnered millions of fans on social media, making him a force to be reckoned with in the comedy world.

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