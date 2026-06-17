Comedian Ron Taylor to Perform Live at NJPAC
The stand-up show will take place at NJPAC's Victoria Theater on the Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage in Newark.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a special stand-up performance by Ron Taylor, happening Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 PM. Comedy fans and media are invited to witness Taylor's comedic brilliance live in Newark, as he brings his signature wit and energy to the spotlight.
Ron Taylor recently made history as the first-ever champion of Netflix's comedy competition show “Funny AF with Kevin Hart.” His victory was earned through a combination of sharp humor and irresistible charisma, capturing the votes of audiences at home and the acclaim of an esteemed celebrity judging panel featuring Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Chelsea Handler, and Kumail Nanjiani. Taylor's performances consistently impressed both viewers and judges, cementing his status as a rising star in comedy.
With a career spanning over fifteen remarkable years, Ron Taylor has built a reputation for delivering insightful, hilarious, and memorable stand-up routines. His comedic style resonates with a wide audience, blending relatable stories and sharp observations that leave audiences laughing long after the show ends.
Fans can catch Ron Taylor's debut comedy special, “Avalanche,” streaming now on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. In addition, anticipation is building for his upcoming Netflix special, promising even more laughs and fresh material from this accomplished comedian.
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