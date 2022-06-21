Comedian Andrew Dice Clay & HAUNTED ILLUSIONS On-Sale At Bergen Performing Arts Center

bergenPAC announces two new shows as part of their fall 2022 performance season. Master illusionist David Caserta will amaze young audiences with mind-blowing magic and laugh-out-loud comedy in his "Haunted Illusions" Halloween spectacular on Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m.

The legendary rockstar comedian, Andrew Dice Clay, performs his brand of outrageous and controversial comedy on Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for "Haunted Illusions" starring David Caserta and Andrew Dice Clay: Live In Concert go on-sale Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

"HAUNTED ILLUSIONS" STARRING David Caserta

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 - 3 PM

$29 - $44

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with an incredible night of magic - at the Halloween spectacular "Haunted Illusions!" There will be tons of tricks and more than a few treats. You and your entire family will be captivated with dazzling spells, uproarious comedy and audience participation that gets all the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls into the act!

As seen on NBC's "America's Got Talent", CW's "Penn and Teller Fool Us", and International Television, filmed in Bogota, Colombia, David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country. He invents and performs many original illusions that you will not see anywhere else. Featuring incredible state of the art lighting, themed music soundtrack, pyro smoke effects, and only the best and latest in illusion technology, this is a magic spectacular like nothing else on tour today!

Andrew Dice Clay: LIVE IN CONCERT

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 - 8 PM

$49 - $99

Dice's rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric, creating "Dicemania". He became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row, as well as sporting arenas all across the country and was the only performer ever "Banned For Life from MTV."

Dice has released numerous best-selling DVDs (No Apologies and Dice Rules!) and a string of multi-gold and platinum selling CDs (The Day The Laughter Died and Face Down, Ass Up). Dice also starred in several one-hour HBO, pay per view and Showtime stand-up specials including: The Diceman Cometh and Indestructible.

In recent years, Dice's career has experienced a resurgence. Most notably for his recurring role on the final season of Entourage, when he starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine, Martin Scorsese's Vinyl, and most recently in the award-winning, blockbuster hit, A Star Is Born. Additionally, in 2014, Simon & Schuster published Dice's brutally honest, unapologetic and uncensored autobiography "The Filthy Truth", in which, Dice chronicles his remarkable rise, fall, and triumphant return.

For decades, the secret to Dice's continuing success is that he is more than just a shocking potty mouth. He is a comedic icon, and his acting roles and credits clearly show that he is capable of being funny or serious. Dice is a talented and versatile performer/actor and continues to be a force to reckon with. Audiences crave the excitement of The Diceman live in concert. Do not miss this Undisputed Comedy King when he comes to bergenPAC in Englewood, NJ.

