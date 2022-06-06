Chris Pinnella's 14-Piece Big Band Set For June 10 In Asbury Park

This Friday join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with his exceptional 14-Piece Big Band as they perform The Chairman of the Board's Biggest Hits! From My Way, I've Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me To The Moon, and Come Fly With Me to definitive versions of The Lady Is A Tramp, One For My Baby, and My Kind of Town, to big time hits Strangers in the Night, Summerwind, New York, New York and so many more.

This evening marks the first in a 3 show residency at Tim McLoone's Supper Club located on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, NJ.

SATURDAY JULY 9TH

Pinnella and the band will perform Sinatra's 1974 Madison Square Garden special, "The Main Event '' Live in its entirety with an additional set of Frank's hits after they've finished.

THURSDAY AUGUST 4TH

Pinnella and his 14-Member Big Band finish their run with Frank's iconic 1982 'Concert for the Americas' Festival Set which featured Buddy Rich and included some iconic versions. Once the group is through the festival set, more Sinatra hits will keep on coming.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Frank's music to Asbury Park and presenting it in a way that honor's his legacy and, at the same time, keeps this music alive," says Pinnella.

Tickets are currently On Sale for all three performances. Limited VIP+ Packages are available which include upfront seating and an autographed poster by Pinnella and the full big band. VIP tickets are available as well as Regular Table Seating and Bar Seating.

Chris Pinnella: SINATRA - HITS ONLY plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club 1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712 on Friday June 10 at 8:00PM. For TICKETS & INFO head to www.timmcloonessupperclub.com or by calling the Box Office: (732) 774-1155 - All dates can be found as well at www.chrispinnella.com.