Chris Pinnella to Perform at Algonquin Arts Theatre

This Wednesday, December 23rd, join nationally acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella, formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as he brings his stellar 8-Piece band to the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, NJ. Pinnella and his musicians will be bringing audiences a dose of holiday cheer playing through all your favorite Christmas Classics & Holiday Hits.

The theatre, now reduced in capacity, seats 125 socially distant ticket holders scattered throughout the 540 seat venue. Audiences will be required to wear masks upon entering and throughout the duration of the performances.

Pinnella will take to the stage for 2 concerts, the first at 3:00pm and the second at 7:00pm -- having performed with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Julie Andrews, Broadway National Tours, as well as international performances with various symphony orchestras, and most recently touring with the project American Young Voices with sold out performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as well as major arenas up and down the east coast.

'The evening will be fun, joyous and uplifting, Pinnella says, I think we all need something right now to help us escape the day to day of this pandemic. Algonquin Arts has pulled out all the stops in terms of safety measures and precautions from mask protocols, cleanliness, and social distancing. If we can have our audience walk away feeling that much more normal, in a year that has been anything but that, then we've done our jobs.'

Classic Christmas songs such as Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home), O Holy Night, What Christmas Means To Me, Emmanuel, River, This Christmas and many more will be on tap for the evening along with Pinnella's signature take on the Leonard Cohen classic, Hallelujah. The band will feature Michael Gilch on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on upright bass, Danny Borg on drums, Doug Mikula on lead guitar, Jared Morris on rhythm guitar, with Joe Gullace on trumpet and Greg Grispart on saxophone, clarinet, and flute.

Ticketmaster says, 'Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. His strikingly rich voice and stage charisma are unmatched.'

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Manasquan plays the Algonquin Arts Theatre this Wednesday December 23rd at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29.00-$46.00 via www.algonquinarts.org or by calling (732) 528.9211