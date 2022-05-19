Chris Pinnella and a 12-Piece Orchestra Are Set For Asbury Park Concert Next Week

Join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 12-Piece Orchestra, as they take the stage at Tim McLoone's Supper Club, on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, for a special 1 night only engagement as they reimagine some of the most classic and iconic songs ever written.

While the singer's well known version of the Leonard Cohen masterpiece, 'Hallelujah', has become a staple in all his live shows, this evening of shows will see the debut of newly arranged classics by Neil Young, Randy Newman, James Taylor, The Righteous Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Guns n' Roses, Elvis, Tom Petty, Jimmy Webb, Ray Lamontagne, Billy Joel, The Beatles and more.

"I've gone back to the drawing board for this one and I'm thrilled at how it's all coming together. From my talented musicians to the new arrangements and even the debut of another original song as well," says Pinnella.

The orchestra for night will feature Michael Gilch on Piano, Gina Corso (Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman) on Violin, Patti Gonsky on Cello, Joe Gullace (Thank You Scientist) on Trumpet, Greg Grispart (Bruce Springsteen, The Duprees) on Saxophone, rounding out the group is the brilliant Doug Mikula on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar and Ryan Cullen on Drums.

Chris Pinnella plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club (1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712) on Thursday May 26th. Doors Open at 6:00PM and the show begins at 7:30PM. For Tickets Call (732) 774-1155 or Go Online to www.chrispinnella.com/dates