Chris Pinnella, Chloe Lowery and 8-Piece Orchestra Set for Save Our Stages Concert

With Valentine's Day approaching artist / singer Chris Pinnella is normally gearing up for multiple concert dates across the tri-state area. Pinnella, who has been compared to the likes of superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble has, like most in the live entertainment industry, been changing gears over the last 365 days or so with inventive ideas to keep himself, his musicians and his production team working.

"We've done just about everything so far, from small in-person outdoor concerts to large outdoor drive-in concerts, backyard concerts, livestream concerts, pre-taped online concerts, to finally moving back indoors with very strict capacity limits at some clubs and theaters," Pinnella said. Pinnella and company were the first act back inside the historic Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank this past December and also the first act back inside Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan this past November. "We've been working very closely with local venues in the area to make sure that all is well and then rolling up our sleeves to see what we can (and can't) do in terms of making something safely happen for people," the singer says.

For this night, Pinnella will be bringing his 8-Piece Orchestra which will feature a small string section led by Violinist GINA CORSO, who has shared the stage with Josh Groban, Michael Buble, 2 Cellos, Lindsey Stirling, Cage the Elephant and Il Volo to name a few. Pinnella's uncle MICHAEL PINNELLA of the internationally renowned prog-rock band Symphony X will be on Piano and last, but not least, powerhouse vocalist Chloe Lowery who has toured and recorded with Yanni, Chris Botti, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Broadway's Rocktopia has been tapped as Pinnella's very special guest, collaborating on a number of songs for the evening.

Reimagined versions of classics by The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, James Bay, Simon and Garfunkel, and many more will be part of a varied setlist comprising some of the most beautiful and uplifting songs of the last century. "Each song is tailored to my vocal sound, so if the set list seems eclectic - I promise it'll all make sense when you tune in," says the singer with a laugh. "On the production end of things, we are pulling out all the stops with top tier sound design and lighting which will make it really feel like a concert - something that we've all been craving for some time."

The livestream concert event billed as 'LIVE FROM PHILLY' is scheduled for Monday February 15th at 8:00pm est and will air via ticketing and streaming platform Stellar. The singer says he chose Stellar because it's built for musicians and it's ridiculously easy to use and access. For example, ticket holders simply click the link, purchase their ticket, create a login, then when it's the day of the show they are sent an email with their stream access link - click the link and you are granted access to the virtual lobby, which starts at 7:00pm and will be filled with behind the scenes footage, clips from soundcheck, and some special messages from the band. The concert will start promptly at 8pm. "The added feature that I love about this platform is that I'll have a monitor downstage of me so I will be able to fully interact with the audience throughout the night. I'll be able to see your comments and reactions to the show in real time," Pinnella says.

The vocalist has also teamed up with NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), more commonly known by their hashtag SAVE OUR STAGES. With a portion of the proceeds going directly to the organization which has been helping struggling indie music venues across the country during the pandemic. "It's important to keep this out in the public eye that independent venues are struggling and some have even closed their doors for good. These venues are not only springboards for up and coming artists but creative labs and outlets for musicians to cultivate their sound and build up an audience and following. This particular concert is designed to bring people together, whether that's family that's across the country, loved ones, couples, or friends. I think what we've been missing this past year, really, has been that human connection and interaction. If we can make that happen through our music I think it will help ease people through what is still proving to be a difficult year for most."

Chris Pinnella: LIVE FROM PHILLY airs on Stellar MONDAY FEBRUARY 15TH at 8:00pm (est).

For Tickets and Info Click the Link: https://bit.ly/3pfRNIk

Artist's Website: www.chrispinnella.com

TICKETING OPTIONS:

General Viewing + Video On Demand $25.00 per household

Access to the concert, virtual lobby and 48-hour Video On Demand

Gift A Ticket: General Viewing + VOD $25.00 per household

Send a ticket as a gift to a loved one, friend, anyone - simply enter THEIR email at checkout

Song Request Ticket + General Viewing + VOD $250.00 per household (2 avail.)

Request a specific song for Pinnella and the band to play and dedicate live during the concert

Dedication Ticket + General Viewing + VOD $50.00 per household (Limited avail.)

Send Pinnella a dedication and he'll read it live during the show prior to a song of his choice.