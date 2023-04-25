Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Pinnella Brings Two Nights of SINATRA to Tim McLoone's Supper Club.

Both evenings will also feature a second set of Sinatra hits that are sure to keep you singing along. 

Apr. 25, 2023  
Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with this stellar big band for 2 nights of SINATRA in Asbury Park, NJ at Tim McLoone's Supper Club. Night one, (Thursday April 27th) will feature the Sinatra, Basie, and Quincy Jones classic album, 'SINATRA AT THE SANDS' -- the band and Pinnella will weave their way through this iconic 1966 album live in its entirety and feature the Basie / Jones arrangements as heard on the album.

Night two will highlight Frank's iconic 1977 Madison Square Garden concert dubbed 'THE MAIN EVENT' (Sunday April 30th) and will feature once again the full big band playing through this standout set list of songs from the telecast, live in its entirety.

Both evenings will also feature a second set of Sinatra hits that are sure to keep you singing along. From 'The Lady Is A Tramp', 'My Way', 'New York New York' and 'I've Got You Under My Skin', to 'Autumn in New York', 'One For My Baby', 'Come Fly With Me', 'I Get A Kick Out Of You', 'Summerwind' and so many more.

VIP+ and VIP Packages are sold out for both performances but regular seating remains available. Call the McLoone's Supper Club box office at (732) 774-1400 or Go Online at www.timmcloonessupperclub.com to purchase tickets for this one of a kind night of music.




