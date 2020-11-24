Chris Pinnella Brings Christmas Concert To Asbury Park For Four Nights

This December join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and his stellar 8-Piece Band for a night of all your favorite Holiday Hits & Christmas Classics!

Gather your friends and family and book your table for an evening of Christmas fun, dinner, drinks, and great holiday music! Pinnella and his crew will be at Asbury Park mainstay, Tim McLoone's Supper Club for 4 nights - Sunday December 6th, Friday December 11th, Sunday December 13th, and Sunday December 20th.

The set list will include favorites like, 'This Christmas', 'Please Come Home for Christmas', 'What Christmas Means To Me', to classics like 'O Holy Night', 'The Christmas Song', and Pinnella's signature, 'Hallelujah' to name a few. Ticketmaster says, "Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style all his own. His strikingly rich voice and stage charisma are unmatched."

Pinnella's annual holiday performance, now in its 8th year, will operate at 25% capacity and tables will be spaced 6 feet apart making seating extremely limited for each show so be sure to get your tickets in advance for this Asbury Park tradition.

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Asbury plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club, on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, NJ for 4 dates: December 6th, 11th, 13th, & 20th. VIP Tickets are $45.00 and Regular Tickets are $35.00. For tickets and more info call the box office at (732) 774-1155 or go online to: https://timmcloonessupperclub.com/chris-pinnella.php



Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You