Chaka Khan to Perform at NJPAC This November
Hear iconic hits such as “I Feel for You,” “Through the Fire,” “I'm Every Woman,” “Ain't Nobody” and others.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Chaka Khan With Special Guest Leela James on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.
The reigning Queen of funk, soul, and R&B-and ten-time GRAMMY winner-Chaka Khan returns to NJPAC for what's sure to be a classic concert, featuring such iconic hits as "I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and others.
Tickets to see Chaka Khan are on-sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.
Tickets are On-Sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m.
DETAILS:
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Presents
Queen of Funk, Soul, and R&B
Chaka Khan
With Special Guest Leela James
Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.
$49.00 - $119.00
To Reserve a Ticket Click Here