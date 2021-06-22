Chaka Khan to Perform at NJPAC This November

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Chaka Khan With Special Guest Leela James on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The reigning Queen of funk, soul, and R&B-and ten-time GRAMMY winner-Chaka Khan returns to NJPAC for what's sure to be a classic concert, featuring such iconic hits as "I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and others.



Tickets to see Chaka Khan are on-sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Presents



Queen of Funk, Soul, and R&B



Chaka Khan



With Special Guest Leela James



Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 - $119.00



