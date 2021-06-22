Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chaka Khan to Perform at NJPAC This November

Hear iconic hits such as “I Feel for You,” “Through the Fire,” “I'm Every Woman,” “Ain't Nobody” and others.

Jun. 22, 2021  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Chaka Khan With Special Guest Leela James on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The reigning Queen of funk, soul, and R&B-and ten-time GRAMMY winner-Chaka Khan returns to NJPAC for what's sure to be a classic concert, featuring such iconic hits as "I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and others.

Tickets to see Chaka Khan are on-sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

DETAILS:


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Presents

Queen of Funk, Soul, and R&B

Chaka Khan

With Special Guest Leela James

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00 - $119.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here


