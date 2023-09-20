Center Players Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Fall

The comedic drama will run weekends October 13-Nov. 5 at Center Playhouse at 35 South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Center Players Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Fall

Center Players Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Fall

Center Players will begin its 2023-24 season with a Signature Series production of the enduringly popular Steel Magnolias. The comedic drama will run weekends October 13-Nov. 5 at Center Playhouse at 35 South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ.

Robert Harling's 1987 play takes place in a beauty salon in Louisiana where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; eccentric millionaire Miss Clairee, and the local social leader M'Lynn, whose daughter Shelby is about to marry a “good ole boy.” What begins as a comedy eventually turns tragic, and the sudden realization of the characters' mortality and underlying strength through friendship makes the play truly touching and memorable. A 1989 feature film adaptation of Steel Magnolias starred Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and an unknown Julia Roberts.

Directed by Sharon Coyle and Mark Papa, the Center Players cast features a local, award-winning cast: Andrea Bell Wolff (Truvy), Christa Collier (Annelle), Jennifer Hyman Zimmerman (Clairee), Julia Angeliadis (Shelby) Samantha Ambler (M'Lynn) and Rachel Hamilton (Ouiser).

 

“Mark and I are honored to tell the story of these incredible characters, especially Shelby who is based on the playwright's late sister. We bring our own personal life stories and experiences to this project and we are thrilled with our exceptional cast which brings these funny, inspirational and deeply human characters to life,” noted Coyle. “I had a chronic disease as a child, like Shelby, and a champion of a mom, much like M'Lynn, so these themes certainly resonate with me, and I'm sure with many others.”

Following Steel Magnolias, Center Players will present a multi-generational and multi-cultural musical holiday event on December 8-10th, featuring different performers at 2pm and 7pm shows.  Tickets will be available shortly.

Celebrating its 22nd season at Center Playhouse, Center Players is a respected, award-winning organization, presenting high quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in downtown Freehold. In addition to their signature plays, the group also sponsors free play reading events and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants. 

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are priced at $28-$30 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 732-462-9093.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Speranza Theatre Company Presents A CHAIN AROUND THE WORLD And THE NELLIE BLY BOOK CLUB Photo
Speranza Theatre Company Presents A CHAIN AROUND THE WORLD And THE NELLIE BLY BOOK CLUB

Speranza Theatre Company presents A Chain Around the World and The Nellie Bly Book Club. A Chain Around the World was written by playwright, Jennie Contuzzi. Performances will run Sept. 16th - 17th at The Apple Tree House.

2
Interview: Playwright Inda Craig-Galván and WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep 9/28 to Photo
Interview: Playwright Inda Craig-Galván and WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep 9/28 to 10/29

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Inda Craig-Galván about her career and the upcoming show at NJ Rep, Welcome To Matteson!

3
American Repertory Ballet Opens 2023/24 Season With ELEVATE Photo
American Repertory Ballet Opens 2023/24 Season With ELEVATE

American Repertory Ballet opens its 2023/24 season with “Elevate”  at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

4
Frankie Valli Will Perform at bergenPAC Gala in October Photo
Frankie Valli Will Perform at bergenPAC Gala in October

Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, will hold its annual gala, a special evening with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Sunday, October 15 starting at 5:00 p.m. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Repertory Evening
Victoria Theatre (New Jersey Performing Arts Center) (5/03-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/14-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Little Firehouse Theatre (9/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Boheme
Surflight Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance
Union County Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You