Center Players Presents DEATHTRAP

Performances run April 14-30th.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Suspense and intrigue are coming to Freehold as Center Players proudly presents Ira Levin's classic thriller, Deathtrap. Directed by Jeff Caplan of Freehold, the production will run from April 14-30th at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold.

The plot revolves around Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers. Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Bruhl is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. But things begin looking up when he receives a student's script - a thriller that he recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Bruhl's plan is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

"Deathtrap provides clever twists and turns and offers unexpected sudden shocks that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats until the very last moment," noted Caplan. "We're fortunate to have a wonderful cast to bring this very entertaining play to life."

The cast features Vince Fay (Matawan), June Ravert (Freehold), Matt Pritchet (Brick), Kristine Alessi (Freehold) and Pete Trabucco (Old Bridge). Roberta Fallon serves as Producer and Chris Murano is Stage Manager.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are priced from $28-30 and are available online at www.centerplayers.org or by calling 732-462-9093.

Center Players, currently celebrating its 21st season at Center Playhouse, is a respected, award-winning organization. The group presents high quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in downtown Freehold. In addition to their signature plays, the theater also sponsors free play readings and other special events and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants. More information can be found at www.centerplayers.org.




