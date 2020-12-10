Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Presents Its Annual Winter Festival Of Shows

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop presents their Winter Festival of Shows December 18 through December 20 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

This year's festival will feature Peter and the Wolf and Other Dance Stories and The Six Who Pass While the Lentils Boil. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Peter & the Wolf & Other Dance Stories is an interpretation through dance and music of the musical composition written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936. The narrator tells the well-known children's story, while the music and dancers illustrate it. It is Prokofiev's most frequently performed work and one of the most frequently performed works in the entire classical repertoire. The first act of this production is the story of Peter and the Wolf told through action and dance. The second act is a cabaret of three smaller dance stories featuring select groups of the YPW students.

The Six Who Pass While the Lentils Boil, adapted by YPW Program Director Michael Blevins, is the story of a boy who while watching boiling lentils for his mother, sees six people pass by, all of whom come by with a lesson to teach or a request to make of him; the condemned Queen (who he promises to hide), the Mime (who tempts him abandon his duty), the Milkmaid (who tells him about the reward offered for the Queen), the Blindman (who shows him why it is best to keep a promise), the Ballad Singer (who would wander all his life rather than break a promise) and the dreadful Hangman (who is outwitted by the boy).

The Young Performers Workshop Winter Festival of shows will run one weekend from December 18th - 20th. Specific performance times and dates are: Friday, December 18th at 8:00 pm (Peter and the Wolf & Other Dance Stories); Saturday, December 19th at 2:00 pm (Peter and the Wolf & Other Dance Stories) and 8:00 pm (The Six Who Pass While the Lentils Boil); and Sunday, December 20th at 1:00 pm (The Six Who Pass While the Lentils Boil) and 7:00 pm (Peter and the Wolf & Other Dance Stories).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.