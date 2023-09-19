Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Performances run September 28 through October 2.

Sep. 19, 2023

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series returns for the 2023-2024 season with A Year with Frog and Toad September 28 through October 2. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for these performances are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of two friends, the cheerful and popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

The Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series (YAS) is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with performances and workshops throughout the year. Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of classic children's literature at the Centenary Little Theater located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring.

Tickets for A Year with Frog and Toad are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 pm; Friday, September 29 at 10:00 am; Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, October 2 at 7:30 pm. Performances are located at the Little Theatre in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers. 

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.




