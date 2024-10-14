Centenary Stage Company's THE WEIR Finishes Its Run This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company, continues their run of Conor McPherson's, The Weir, with performances continuing from October 16 – 20th in the Sitnik Theatre.

This will be the final weekend of the production. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, Seniors (65+), and Children (12 and under) on select performances. Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance.

The Weir is set in a bar in Sligo, Ireland, where local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby "haunted" house, and then she spins a yarn of her own. The play won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play of 1997–98. In addition, McPherson won the Critics' Circle Award as the most promising playwright in 1998 as a direct result of the success of The Weir. The play was also voted one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th Century in a poll conducted by the Royal National Theatre, London. It tied at 40th place with Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, Samuel Beckett's Endgame and Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge. The Guardian critic, Michael Billington, listed The Weir as one of the 101 greatest plays of all time in his 2015 book The 101 Greatest Plays: From Antiquity to the Present.

“Centenary Stage Company (CSC) is now presenting a marvelous production of Conor McPherson's The Weir...The show enjoys the finest direction by the Company's Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau ... and the cast of The Weir flawlessly deliver his well-wrought dialogue with its clever touches of humor. The troupe features the acting talents of Derek Egidio as Jim; Mark Byrne as Brendan; Campbell Symes as Valerie; Pat Cogan as Finbar; and John Little as Jack. The portrayals of their characters are spot-on... Enjoy a bit of Ireland in Hackettstown!” —Marina Kennedy, Broadway World

Performance dates and times for The Weir are Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 pm; Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 pm; Friday, October 18 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances with special Buy One Get One tickets available for Thursday evening performances. BOGO tickets can be purchased on the day of the performance at the box office in person beginning at 5:00 pm. The Weir is presented with special agreement with Dramatists Play Service. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Comments