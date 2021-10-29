Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory Presents Horror-Comedy ALICE IN SLASHERLAND By Qui Nguyen

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents Qui Nguyen's horror-comedy Alice in Slasherland November 4 through 8 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

When young Lewis Diaz accidentally resurrects the soul of a brutally slain girl named Alice, he unwittingly unleashes a literal hell on Earth. Now, with every imaginable kind of demon, monster, and killer ravaging his small town, it's up to Lewis and his newly undead companion to protect his classmates -- including longtime crush Margaret -- from becoming freshly slaughtered carcasses. With the help of Alice's trash-talking demonic teddy bear, Lewis races to find a way to close the rift before the devil himself shows up and totally ruins their senior prom.

Qui Nguyen is a playwright, TV/Film writer, and Co-Founder of the OBIE Award-winning Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company of NYC. Plays include Vietgone, Poor Yella Rednecks, Revenge Song, Krunk Fu Battle Battle, Begets, Trial by Water, and the critically acclaimed Vampire Cowboys productions of She Kills Monsters, Soul Samurai, The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G, Alice in Slasherland, Fight Girl Battle World, and Living Dead in Denmark. For TV/Film, Qui's written for Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC), The Society (Netflix), Incorporated (SyFy), Peg+CAT (PBS), and Marvel Studios. He's currently a screenwriter for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and most recently Nguyen co-wrote Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon.

This production of Qui Nguyen's Alice in Slasherland is directed by Centenary Stage Company's own Christopher Young. Young serves as CSC's General Manager and adjunct professor for the Centenary University Theatre Department. Young is an alumnus of Centenary University where he earned a B.A. in Theatre with a concentration in performance. He also has an M.F.A. from the Professional Actor Training Program of Ohio University. While at Ohio University, Young performed in several main stage and Studio Productions including, Holiday, Proof, Dianna of Dobson, The Idiot, Spike Heels and the world premiere workshop of War is F**king Awesome by NYC's Vampire Cowboys. His most recent acting credits include Atlas the Lonely Gibbon, part of Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Women Playwrights Series staged readings, Bram Stoker's Dracula at Centenary Stage Company, and Young most recently directed NEXTStage Repertory's production of She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen.

This production features Centenary University students Luis Rodriguez, Emily Kurnides, Kai Vialva, Connor McCrea, Veronica Gaspar, James Brandes, Christopher Rice, Amanda Tossman, and Centenary University alumnus Sydney Fucito.

NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division of Centenary University's Theatre Department. These productions feature current Centenary University students, alumni, and highlights the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department.

Performances of the NEXTStage Repertory production of Alice in Slasherland will be Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 pm, Friday, November 5 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, November 7 at 2:00pm, and Monday, November 8 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for the NEXTStage Repertory performances of Alice in Slasherland are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.