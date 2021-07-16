Centenary Stage Company's Front Porch Series Kicks Off With BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS

Centenary Stage Company's ever popular Front Porch Series returns this summer with its first free performance of the season; "Broadway through the Years", a Twilight Cabaret.

"Broadway through the Years", a Twilight Cabaret will feature a selection of Broadway's greatest hits, from the 1960's to today. The production will feature the vocal talents of Centenary University students, alumni, and Centenary Stage Company favorites. Some song selections include "Being Alive" from Company, "I Can Do Better Than That" from The Last 5 Years, and "Dance with You" from The Prom.

Centenary Stage Company's Front Porch Series was developed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue offering family friendly performing arts programming to the community while adhering to state requirements during the height of the public health crisis. After a successful first season of outdoor events the series quickly became a popular staple among CSC programming.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.