Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop Presents STOP THE WORLD – I WANT TO GET OFF And More

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop present their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

This year, the Young Performers Workshop will be presenting Stop the World - I Want to Get Off. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

With book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newly, Stop the World - I Want to Get Off is a thought-provoking tale about the fleeting nature of worldly success. The story follows Littlechap through all the highs and lows that life has to offer, and ultimately asks the question of what truly matters.

Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 Session of the Young Performers Workshop. This workshop is a 15-week intensive musical theatre program designed to teach kids ages 8 to 18. This is a hands-on program designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers interested in working in theatre. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows. The 2023 Spring Session will run from February 18 through June 4, and the deadline to register is Friday, February 17. New students must complete an interview with the director of the program before registering. Interview appointments can be made at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances.

