Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary Present YELLOW BRICK ROAD: A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN

Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary are partnering together to present Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John on Saturday, May 21 at 8:00 pm. This performance is a fundraiser event for the Hackettstown Rotary Club and will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John are $35.00 for Orchestra seating and $30.00 for Balcony seating. Ticket prices increase $5.00 the day of the performances. This event will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. Seating is limited. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

This is more than a tribute - from the costumes, to climbing on the top of the grand piano just like the man himself, this is a recreation of Elton John.

A trained jazz pianist, Gerald Brann, has been a lifelong Elton John fan. Brann and his five-piece band evoke audience participation throughout the entire show - whether singing along to "Rocket Man" and "Your Song", swaying to "Candle in the Wind", or hopping and bopping to "Crocodile Rock."

With a nod from the man himself, Gerald Brann was granted permission to use Elton John's own orchestral scores to perform with the Augusta Symphony Orchestra. In addition, Brann and Yellow Brick Road have been endorsed by Hercules, the International Elton John Fan Club, and have played extensively throughout the world.

This event is a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club. The Hackettstown Rotary is a group of professionals with a dedicated focus on making positive changes to the community. Throughout the year the Hackettstown Rotary holds different fundraisers to help give back to the community and make a difference. The proceeds from this event will go towards the Hackettstown Rotary Club's ability to fund their community projects throughout the year.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

